First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIBR. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 335.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 305,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 235,211 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 227,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,863. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average is $45.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

