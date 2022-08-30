First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $130.25 and last traded at $128.82. Approximately 71,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,670,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Morgan Stanley raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Solar from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on First Solar from $98.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

First Solar Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.31, a PEG ratio of 223.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $123,130.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $123,130.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,053.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 3,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $242,192.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,121.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,255. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 34,701 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 908,486 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $79,184,000 after purchasing an additional 39,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

