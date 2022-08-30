First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Short Interest Update

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Farmers and Merchants Stock Up 4.7 %
FFMH stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852. First Farmers and Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40.
First Farmers and Merchants Company Profile
