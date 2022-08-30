First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Short Interest Update

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Farmers and Merchants Stock Up 4.7 %

FFMH stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852. First Farmers and Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40.

First Farmers and Merchants Company Profile

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Tennessee and Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

