First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Short Interest Up 28.9% in August

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,700 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the July 31st total of 263,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total transaction of $553,410.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 254 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,093,560. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total transaction of $553,410.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,595.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.6 %

FCNCA stock traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $807.20. 4,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,284. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $740.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $702.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $598.01 and a twelve month high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.77 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.33 million. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 68.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.