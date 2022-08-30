Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th.

Finward Bancorp Stock Performance

FNWD remained flat at $37.45 on Tuesday. 74 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.99. Finward Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $160.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.52.

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Finward Bancorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Finward Bancorp

About Finward Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNWD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Finward Bancorp by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Finward Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Finward Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Finward Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Finward Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

