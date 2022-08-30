Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Update

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,800 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the July 31st total of 424,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 334.9 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FINGF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922. Finning International has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $32.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1835 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

