Financial Review: Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN) vs. AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC)

Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN – Get Rating) and AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wuhan General Group and AeroClean Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wuhan General Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AeroClean Technologies $620,000.00 90.96 -$7.92 million N/A N/A

Wuhan General Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AeroClean Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wuhan General Group 0 0 0 0 N/A AeroClean Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Wuhan General Group and AeroClean Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

AeroClean Technologies has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.26%. Given AeroClean Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AeroClean Technologies is more favorable than Wuhan General Group.

Profitability

This table compares Wuhan General Group and AeroClean Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wuhan General Group N/A N/A N/A AeroClean Technologies -1,587.75% -59.18% -43.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.3% of AeroClean Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of Wuhan General Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.8% of AeroClean Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Wuhan General Group

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of cannabidiol (CBD)-based products under the Dr. AnnaRx brand for pharmacies. It also focuses on exploring and developing other indications for psilocybin new therapies that will enable patients who suffer from mental illness. The company offers its products for medical applications, including cancer, mental disorders, chronic pain, and others. Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. is headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Canada.

About AeroClean Technologies

AeroClean Technologies, Inc., an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. It offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19. It provides Purgo, an air filtration machine; and Purgo Lift, an air purification solution for elevators and other wall-mount applications. The company was formerly known as AeroClean Technologies, LLC. AeroClean Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

