Financial Contrast: TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) and Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN)

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) and Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares TSS and Hudson Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSS 1.05% 13.58% 1.54% Hudson Capital N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Hudson Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 31.1% of TSS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSS $27.41 million 0.53 -$1.30 million $0.02 32.52 Hudson Capital N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A

This table compares TSS and Hudson Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TSS has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TSS and Hudson Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSS 0 0 0 0 N/A Hudson Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

TSS has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Hudson Capital has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TSS beats Hudson Capital on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TSS

TSS, Inc. provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, including the mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems. The company also provides technology consulting, design and engineering, project management, systems integration, systems installation, facilities management, and IT procurement and reseller services. It serves IT OEM equipment, technology, and service companies; private sector businesses; and government or commercial end users. The company was formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc. and changed its name to TSS, Inc. in June 2013. TSS, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

About Hudson Capital

Hudson Capital Inc., through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc., operates a transportation logistics technology platform in North American. The company offers Fr8App focuses on truckload freight for domestic and cross-border markets in Mexico, the United States, and Canada. Its Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers, and enhance matching and operation efficiency through technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The company is based in New York, New York.

