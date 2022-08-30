Financial Contrast: Halcon Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ) & SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)

Halcon Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ – Get Rating) and SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Halcon Resources and SilverBow Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halcon Resources $224.68 million 0.05 -$1.17 billion N/A N/A SilverBow Resources $407.20 million 1.98 $86.76 million $5.38 8.24

SilverBow Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Halcon Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halcon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A SilverBow Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Halcon Resources and SilverBow Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

SilverBow Resources has a consensus target price of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.86%. Given SilverBow Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Halcon Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Halcon Resources and SilverBow Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halcon Resources -324.96% -238.22% -73.12% SilverBow Resources 18.28% 71.35% 20.28%

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats Halcon Resources on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halcon Resources

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 85.2 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 50.7 million barrels of crude oil, 17.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 104.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Halcón Resources Corporation in February 2012. Halcón Resources Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On August 7, 2019, Halcón Resources Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of Texas.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

