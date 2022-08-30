Financial Analysis: Ascend Wellness (AAWH) vs. The Competition

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Ascend Wellness to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ascend Wellness and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -21.49% -33.06% -7.81% Ascend Wellness Competitors 430.43% -219.40% 104.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ascend Wellness Competitors 167 504 639 35 2.40

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ascend Wellness and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Ascend Wellness presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 239.62%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 73.11%. Given Ascend Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ascend Wellness and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $332.38 million -$122.66 million -5.89 Ascend Wellness Competitors $259.30 million -$62.88 million -11.28

Ascend Wellness has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Ascend Wellness is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ascend Wellness competitors beat Ascend Wellness on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations. It also sells its products to third-party licensed cannabis retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

