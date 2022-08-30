FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Short Interest Update

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut FIH Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get FIH Mobile alerts:

FIH Mobile Price Performance

Shares of FIH Mobile stock remained flat at $2.54 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66. FIH Mobile has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

FIH Mobile Company Profile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FIH Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.