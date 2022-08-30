Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,481 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.11% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $30,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,114 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 268,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 75,209 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average is $38.85. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

