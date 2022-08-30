Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,075 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up about 1.2% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $25,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.74.

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $93.11. The stock had a trading volume of 81,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,755. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.88. The stock has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

