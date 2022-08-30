FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Short Interest Update

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the July 31st total of 67,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

FGI Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ FGI remained flat at $2.59 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,167. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. FGI Industries has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that FGI Industries will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FGI Industries

FGI Industries Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in FGI Industries during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FGI Industries in the first quarter worth about $935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

