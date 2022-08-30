FG Financial Group, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:FGFPP)

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

FG Financial Group Stock Performance

FGFPP stock opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. FG Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $25.48.

FG Financial Group Company Profile

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

