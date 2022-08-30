FG Financial Group, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:FGFPP)

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.
FG Financial Group Stock Performance
FGFPP stock opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. FG Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $25.48.
FG Financial Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FG Financial Group (FGFPP)
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
- Macy’s Value Lies Beneath its Stores
- The Mattel Train is Ready to Leave the Station
Receive News & Ratings for FG Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.