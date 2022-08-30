FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.00.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company's stock.

NYSE:FDX traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.64. The stock had a trading volume of 31,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,113. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

