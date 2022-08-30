Fear Trading Down 26.8% Over Last 7 Days (FEAR)

Fear (FEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Fear has a market cap of $905,086.23 and approximately $1.42 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fear has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,966.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00134397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00033174 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00081226 BTC.

Fear Coin Profile

FEAR is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

