Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Short Interest Update

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the July 31st total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $553,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Fat Projects Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FATP stock remained flat at $9.95 during trading on Tuesday. 12,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,545. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

About Fat Projects Acquisition

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data and/or monetization areas in Southeast Asia.

