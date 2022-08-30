Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Eugene N. Burkholder Acquires 1,000 Shares

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) Director Eugene N. Burkholder acquired 1,000 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,633.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $28.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,863. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.74. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $42.13. The firm has a market cap of $378.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAO. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

