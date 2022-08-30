Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Raised to $32.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen cut Farfetch from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farfetch has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.06.
Farfetch Stock Performance
NYSE:FTCH opened at $10.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Institutional Trading of Farfetch
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 61.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 15.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.
Farfetch Company Profile
Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
