Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,400 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the July 31st total of 355,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 524.8 days.
Fanuc Trading Down 6.7 %
OTCMKTS FANUF traded down 11.53 on Tuesday, hitting 159.42. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 163.72. Fanuc has a fifty-two week low of 144.88 and a fifty-two week high of 249.96.
Fanuc Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fanuc (FANUF)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.