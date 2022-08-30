Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,400 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the July 31st total of 355,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 524.8 days.

Fanuc Trading Down 6.7 %

OTCMKTS FANUF traded down 11.53 on Tuesday, hitting 159.42. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 163.72. Fanuc has a fifty-two week low of 144.88 and a fifty-two week high of 249.96.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

