Fantom Reaches Market Capitalization of $699.63 Million (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Fantom has a total market cap of $699.63 million and approximately $152.87 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fantom has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001386 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,833.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005150 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004105 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00134271 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00033182 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00081796 BTC.
Fantom (FTM) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
