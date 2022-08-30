Fantom Reaches Market Capitalization of $699.63 Million (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Fantom has a total market cap of $699.63 million and approximately $152.87 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fantom has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001386 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fantom alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,833.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004105 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00134271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00033182 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00081796 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom (FTM) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fantom

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.