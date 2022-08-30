Faceter (FACE) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

Faceter (FACE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. In the last week, Faceter has traded down 55.5% against the dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $164,334.48 and approximately $55.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,967.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004094 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00134421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00033200 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00081185 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Faceter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

