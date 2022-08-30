Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2022

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.60.

FN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of FN opened at $105.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.99. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $74.57 and a 52 week high of $126.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,880,551.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $5,497,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,432.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,880,551.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,129 shares of company stock worth $12,818,755 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Fabrinet by 108.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 794,833 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at $26,203,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at $33,032,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Fabrinet by 90.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 413,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,443,000 after acquiring an additional 196,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Fabrinet by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 471,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,832,000 after acquiring an additional 184,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.