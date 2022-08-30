Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.60.

FN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of FN opened at $105.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.99. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $74.57 and a 52 week high of $126.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,880,551.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $5,497,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,432.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,880,551.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,129 shares of company stock worth $12,818,755 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Fabrinet by 108.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 794,833 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at $26,203,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at $33,032,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Fabrinet by 90.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 413,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,443,000 after acquiring an additional 196,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Fabrinet by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 471,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,832,000 after acquiring an additional 184,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.