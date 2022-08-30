F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Director William B. Campbell Acquires 4,000 Shares

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) Director William B. Campbell bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 124,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,559.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

F.N.B. stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 67,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,722. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

FNB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

