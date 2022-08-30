Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Up 20.5% in August

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the July 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Experian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,750 ($45.31) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Experian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 2,918 ($35.26) in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,086.60.

Experian Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EXPGY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.22. The company had a trading volume of 122,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.45. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97.

Experian Increases Dividend

Experian Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

