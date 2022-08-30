Exen Coin (BTXN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.01 Million

Exen Coin (BTXN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 30th. During the last week, Exen Coin has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. Exen Coin has a total market cap of $3.01 million and $199,712.00 worth of Exen Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exen Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001133 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002234 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00815041 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Exen Coin Coin Profile
Exen Coin’s official Twitter account is @Bitexencom.
Buying and Selling Exen Coin
