Everex Market Capitalization Reaches $220,442.41 (EVX)

Everex (EVX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last seven days, Everex has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Everex has a market capitalization of $220,442.41 and $2,126.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,221.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004029 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00134731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00032854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00084711 BTC.

Everex Coin Profile

Everex (EVX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io.

Buying and Selling Everex

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

