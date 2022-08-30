Evercore ISI Trims Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price to $11.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

PTON stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.43. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $118.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($1.98). The business had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 77.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 515,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 224,222 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 41.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,493,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,709,000 after acquiring an additional 76,023 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 9.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 213,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 18,769 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Articles

