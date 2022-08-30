Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.33-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $428.20 million-$432.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $430.46 million. Everbridge also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.16-$0.17 EPS.

EVBG stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.02. 20,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.91. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Everbridge will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Everbridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 42.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

