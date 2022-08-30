EvenCoin Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $19,159.55 and $78,437.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EvenCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

