Etho Protocol (ETHO) Price Tops $0.0259 on Top Exchanges

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Etho Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Etho Protocol has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. Etho Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $49,387.00 worth of Etho Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.42 or 0.07702637 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00163299 BTC.
- Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.
- Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.
- Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Akroma (AKA) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- MeetPle (MPT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000115 BTC.
About Etho Protocol
ETHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Etho Protocol’s total supply is 79,897,593 coins. Etho Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.
Buying and Selling Etho Protocol
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etho Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etho Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etho Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
