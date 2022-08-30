Essentia Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week (ESS)

Essentia (ESS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Essentia has a market cap of $565,266.18 and $24,495.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,982.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004078 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00134039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00032804 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00081134 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,428,668,414 coins. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Essentia

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

