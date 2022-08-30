ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ESAB shares. Loop Capital started coverage on ESAB in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ESAB in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ESAB from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Stock Down 2.2 %

ESAB stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.62. ESAB has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $58.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESAB

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $661.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.40 million. Research analysts expect that ESAB will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESAB

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.