Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the July 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on EBKDY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BNP Paribas raised Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($34.69) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Erste Group Bank from €45.00 ($45.92) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Erste Group Bank Stock Performance

Shares of EBKDY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 153,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,024. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.33.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank ( OTCMKTS:EBKDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

