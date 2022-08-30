Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Down to $40.98

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.98, but opened at $39.90. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $39.80, with a volume of 58,957 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQNR. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Societe Generale cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of $128.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.37.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 12.66%. Analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2,429.4% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 112,499,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,473,000 after buying an additional 108,051,631 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after buying an additional 3,052,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,486,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,108,000 after purchasing an additional 556,974 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 47.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,930 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

