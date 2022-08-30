Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.90. The company had a trading volume of 16,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $169.25 and a one year high of $300.11.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

