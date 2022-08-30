EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$72.69.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQB shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of EQB from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EQB from C$85.50 to C$86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$53.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25. EQB has a 12 month low of C$50.68 and a 12 month high of C$84.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$55.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.11.

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.26 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$164.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$178.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQB will post 9.9099997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.01%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

