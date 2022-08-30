Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

NYSE EVC traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $5.29. 184,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,095. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Entravision Communications has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $449.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVC. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

