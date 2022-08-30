Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
Entravision Communications Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE EVC traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $5.29. 184,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,095. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Entravision Communications has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $449.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entravision Communications
About Entravision Communications
Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entravision Communications (EVC)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.