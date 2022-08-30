Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.60.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Enfusion to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Enfusion Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE ENFN opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30. Enfusion has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $23.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Enfusion
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enfusion (ENFN)
- The Mattel Train is Ready to Leave the Station
- 3 WallStreetBets Stocks Wall Street is (Mostly) Bullish On
- Does Micron’s Dividend Increase Mean It’s Time To Buy?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.