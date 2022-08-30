Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Enfusion to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Enfusion Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ENFN opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30. Enfusion has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $23.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 6,490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,553,000 after buying an additional 67,779 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth about $104,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth about $48,717,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enfusion by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enfusion by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,342,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,079,000 after purchasing an additional 49,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

