Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Antonetti Capital Management LLC

Antonetti Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,699 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 173,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 95,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 529,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,373,237. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.90.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 billion. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $542,388,538.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $542,388,538.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

