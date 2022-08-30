Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 214,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,021,178 shares.The stock last traded at $7.45 and had previously closed at $7.76.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UUUU shares. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.38.

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 388.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. Analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 15,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $139,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 269,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,579.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

