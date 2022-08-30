Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Director Dennis Lyle Higgs Sells 5,000 Shares

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,776.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dennis Lyle Higgs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 15,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $139,950.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $7.91. 6,415,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035,685. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 387.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 48.40%. The business had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,148,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 17,979 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 43,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

