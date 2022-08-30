Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE ENR traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.47. 736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.41. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.98. Energizer has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $41.62.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.47 million. Energizer had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

ENR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Energizer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other Energizer news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $160,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Energizer news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $160,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $91,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,348.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Energizer by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energizer in the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Energizer by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

