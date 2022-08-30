Energi Trading Down 8.7% This Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Energi has a market cap of $17.75 million and $155,538.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00097189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00020678 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00270439 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00028464 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008474 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000288 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 55,777,884 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

