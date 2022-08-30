Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Down 32.5% in August

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the July 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Endesa from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Endesa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEZY remained flat at $8.83 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,221. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. Endesa has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $12.62.

Endesa Increases Dividend

About Endesa

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.3539 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Endesa’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 5.66%.

(Get Rating)

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

