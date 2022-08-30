Endeavour Mining plc (EDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.28. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

Shares of LON:EDV traded down GBX 108 ($1.30) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,674 ($20.23). The stock had a trading volume of 209,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,369. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,206.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,069.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 1,505 ($18.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,176 ($26.29). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,711.11.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EDV. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.21) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,275.20 ($27.49).

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.