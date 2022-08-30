Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EHC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,477,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,602,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,580,000 after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EHC opened at $49.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.18. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $81.45. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

About Encompass Health

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.