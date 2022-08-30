EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Short Interest Update

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,600 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the July 31st total of 1,246,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
EML Payments Price Performance
Shares of EML Payments stock remained flat at $0.63 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38. EML Payments has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.70.
EML Payments Company Profile
