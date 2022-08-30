Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.51 billion-$19.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.83 billion.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,138. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a mkt perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Emerson Electric by 53.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

